Hairball returning to Tyson Events Center, where singer's hair caught on fire

SIOUX CITY -- Hairball will return to the Tyson Events Center on Feb. 14, 2020, a year after the lead singer's hair caught on fire at the Sioux City venue and a video of the incident went viral.

During the rock tribute band’s Feb. 8, 2019, performance, a spark from the pyrotechnic show flew into the back of Bobby Jensen's head, instantly igniting his long, black locks. The band was playing KISS’s “Detroit Rock City” and Jensen was portraying Paul Stanley, fully decked out in costume and makeup.

When his band members noticed the singer was unintentionally pretending to be a lit match, they promptly tried to quell the flames, but ultimately failed. Stage crew members then came out and put out the cranial fire. Throughout the process, Jensen didn’t stutter or break character ... he just kept rocking out.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"I knew I was on fire right away, and that wasn't a wig, that's my hair. It was really nice and foofy before the show, now I have a much better Alice Cooper cut,” Jensen told the website Ultimate Classic Rock. “I live an Evel Knievel kind of life, so if I'm on fire a little bit, I don't care, that's just part of the fun.”