SIOUX CITY -- Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City announced three acts that will be performing at Anthem, 111 Third St., later this year.
Lateralus, a Tool tribute band, will be performing June 15. Replicating the alternative metal band's live performances as accurately as possible, Lateralus plays every song in Tool's catalog.
Created by celebrity choreographer Erin Lamont, dance troupe The Lalas Burlesque will perform two shows on Aug. 17. The dancers have been featured on such TV shows as "Glee," "The Fosters" and "CSI: NY."
Rapper PROF will be performing Sept. 19. Named one of Minnesota's best rappers by alternative newspaper City Pages, PROF released his latest album, "Pookie Baby," in 2018.
Tickets for all three shows are now on sale at the Rock Shop or at www.hardrockcasinosiouxcity.com. All Anthem events are for guests 21 and older.