Hard Rock Hotel & Casino announces return of Anthem entertainment

SIOUX CITY -- Hard Rock Hotel & Casino announced Monday that live entertainment will return to Anthem.

Among the first to return are The Pro Tornadoes (June 4), David Allan Coe (June 5), Everclear (June 11) and Mark Chestnutt (July 15).

Tickets for these shows will go on sale Friday and may be purchased at hardrockcasinosiouxcity.com or in person at the Hotel Rock Shop. If a ticket was previously purchased for a rescheduled event, no further action is needed. All other postponed shows will be announced in a phased approach as the artists begin to reschedule their tours.

All events at Anthem are for audiences 21 and older.

Hard Rock is taking all possible steps to ensure their employees, artists and guests are safe and sound. Attendees are encouraged to wear face masks, wash their hands, respect boundaries and stay home if sick.

Hard Rock will have thermal imaging and sanitation stations for attendees and staff. In addition, team members will be wearing masks as part of their uniforms.

For more information on Hard Rock's SAFE + SOUND protocols, visit www.hardrockcasinosiouxcity.com/covid-19-updates.

