SIOUX CITY -- Chances are people will never confuse Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's marketing director Mike Adams with KISS's Gene Simmons.
But he did look cool with the hard rock icon's famous guitar in his hands.
"(Simmons') ax is heavier than you'd think," Adams said, regarding one of the casino's newest acquisitions. "It's really nice, though."
Hard Rock's extensive memorabilia collection is getting its most substantial overhaul in five years, with more than 50 music-related pieces being added.
The memorabilia will be on public display in the hotel, the casino or The Rock Shop by Sunday.
In addition to the "Rock and Roll All Nite" singer's guitar, Hard Rock is adding the navy blue jogging suit Elvis Presley was wearing on the morning of his death, the corset that Madonna wore during a photo shoot to promote the album "Like a Virgin," and a collection of items from the legendary guitarist Les Paul.
"The longer I work for Hard Rock, the more impressed I become with the history of rock and roll," Adams said, while talking about Paul, who is credited with many recording innovations in addition to being one of the pioneers of the solid body electric guitar. "(Paul) influenced generations of musicians."
However, Hard Rock advertising coordinator Cassy Kaplan seemed more impressed by the necklace worn by rapper Nicki Minaj.
"I've never seen anything like it before," she said, reacting to the "Super Bass" singer's jewelry.
Memorabilia has been a Hard Rock hallmark ever since Eric Clapton asked the staff at the Hard Rock Cafe in London if he could hang his guitar on the wall above his favorite bar stool, marking "his spot."
According to Adams, all memorabilia comes from Hard Rock International, where it is personally curated by design consultant Carrie Schiraldi.
Though don't be surprised if you see a few things from artists not associated with the rock world.
For instance, you'll see handwritten lyrics of "You Never Knew My Mind" from its songwriter, country music's Johnny Cash.
Even quirkier is the pipe collection once owned by entertainer Sammy Davis Jr.
Much of this goes over the head of Kaplan, who is in her 20s. Still, she's making strides when it comes to music.
"I have a greater appreciation for different genres of music since I started working here," she said.
So, what type of memorabilia would Kaplan like to see at the Hard Rock?
"I'm a big Lady Gaga fan," she said. "I'd love to see one of Lady Gaga's costumes come to Hard Rock."