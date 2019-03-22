When Home Free won “The Sing-Off,” the a cappella singers didn’t just expand their audience, they learned who they were.
“It taught us how to be the best versions of ourselves and refine the process of music-making,” says Tim Foust, the group’s bass. “Before we went on the show, we were touring full time and supporting families. But this was a game changer.”
Before “The Sing-Off,” Home Free “did a little bit of everything,” Foust says. “Like a lot of contemporary a cappella groups, we did pop songs and some country. But the competition forced us to focus. From a marketing perspective, it made sense. What do you do? We had a specific answer.”
By concentrating on the country market, the five had an identity and a place on music charts. They didn’t have to rely on covers, either. And, now, they find themselves in the position of releasing an album mostly comprised of originals. It's slated for release in June.
“We’re not going in another direction,” Foust says. “We’re going farther in the direction we’ve been going.
“It’s a natural progression. In the handful of albums we’ve done so far, covers have always outnumbered the originals. We put our spin on others’ songs – something we’ll always do – but (following ‘The Sing-Off’) we realized we had more to say than that. It was time for us to take another step.”
Cracking radio
Foust says the new album should give Home Free a foot in the door of country radio. While that has never been a focus (“we’ve achieved everything without radio”), “we may be the only band at this level that is not on country radio. I think it would be nice – there’d be a place for us – and they wouldn’t be able to ignore us any longer.”
Satellite radio and streaming services have been a real boost to the group. Social media is also a factor.
“Young fans expect (an artist to have a presence there),” Foust says. “It fills in a void that’s left by the dwindling of record companies. The record companies don’t have the manpower to facilitate all the things that make an artist.”
Touring counts
For Home Free, touring has been key.
“If we’re not on the road, we’re in the studio or shooting videos,” Foust says. “We’re all built for touring.”
To make sure they can spend time with their families, the men of Home Free get home every couple of weeks. The five have developed a rhythm, too, that works for them. They sleep on their tour bus, drink lots of water and “power through” if they’re not feeling well, Foust says.
“We’ve only canceled one show in the 19-year history of this band and that was because of weather issues. We weren’t able to get our production crew there.”
Fans, he adds, only see the 5 or 10 percent of what the job entails. “The other 90 percent is not glamorous. It’s a lot of late nights and super-early mornings. Most of the time, we’re off to bed after shows. We’re not out partying.”
The group – which started in 2000 in Mankato, Minnesota – was among those Midwest-based a cappella combos that tried to make a dent in the music business. Another, Tonic Sol-fa, often played the same towns.
Home Free entered “The Sing-Off.” Tonic Sol-fa didn’t. Foust can understand why. “They’re so established at what they do they could hurt themselves by signing the contracts that are involved with the show. If they want, (producers) can force you into a record deal and, right off the top, you’re giving up a huge percentage on stuff you’re already doing.”
Home Free, however, saw the value in taking a risk and now often appears with musicians its members have admired.
For Foust, it was a real treat to sing with the Oak Ridge Boys. “Not that many groups showcase the bass vocalists,” he says. “They were so humble and generous with their time and talent. They were full of stories and they said we’re the only group that they’ve seen that they feel is worthy of carrying their torch.” Yup, Home Free does Oak Ridge Boys covers.
It also lets Foust take the lead on songs.
He started in the business as a solo artist, then segued into group work. Regrets? “I’m not sorry at all,” he says. “I feel very fortunate that we didn’t obtain this level of success until we were more prepared.”