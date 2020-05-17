How Siouxland musicians, other artists are coping with COVID-19

"I haven't performed since the quarantine," Lederman said, "I am nervous about how long this is going to go on. If this continues throughout the spring and summer, it will have a huge impact on my business."

Currently, Lederman has a full-time office job, so she's still working. However, she is excited for the possibility of playing for a prom on June 13.

Hip hop artist Rev, Rosario Perez Jr., said he has been stuck at home the past few weeks. Between his college classes going online and the closing of bars and other venues, Rev's employment and social life have been put on hold.

"To be completely honest, I didn't think it was a huge deal at first," Rev said. "However, after conducting my own research and seeing the impact it's had over the past couple of weeks, I'm taking it seriously. I interact with people consistently, whether it be music, school or work, so I've grown more conscious of my interactions."