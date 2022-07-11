Ice Cube to play Lincoln arena concert in August

Ice Cube will play Pinnacle Bank Arena as the “West Fest” package tour makes a Lincoln stop Aug. 25.

Cypress Hill, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and Ying Yang Twins will join the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame rapper and actor at the concert showcasing legends of West Coast Hip Hop.

The "West Fest" concert is a direct follow-up to the Snoop Dogg concert that drew 12,500 people to the arena in April.

“We had such a good reaction to Snoop, Ice Cube was obviously the next person to come to Lincoln,” said arena general manager Tom Lorenz. “The person who is putting this together had a connection with the Snoop show, was here and saw how it went and was able to put this together very quickly.”

Ice Cube, aka O’Shea Jackson Sr., rose to fame as the primary lyricist and one of the rappers in N.W.A., the group that brought gangsta rap out of Los Angeles to mainstream America in the late 1980s.

N.W.A.'s “Straight Outta Compton” recently hit No. 59 on Cleveland.com’s listing of the 100 greatest songs by Rock and Roll Hall of Fame members.

Ice Cube, who went solo in 1990, went on to release a stream of politically and socially provocative albums, starting with “AmeriKKKa’s Most Wanted,” “Death Certificate” and “The Predator." He made his acting debut in “Boyz n’ the Hood,” and went on to star in dramas, thrillers and comedies, including the classic “Friday,” which he wrote.

Tickets for the "West Fest" concert go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.com and on the Ticketmaster app. Tickets also can be purchased at the arena ticket office on Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. after Friday. Ticket prices are not yet available.

The Thursday night concert will be the day before country’s Alan Jackson plays the arena on his farewell tour.