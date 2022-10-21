'Impractical Jokers' star James Murray brings a mix of standup and hidden camera comedy to Anthem

SIOUX CITY -- James Murray is used to people trying eat off his plate at buffet tables, food courts or wherever he might be.

Call it an occupational hazard when fans try to out-prank a prankster. Or in Murray's case, out-practical joke one of the "Impractical Jokers."

"People are used to us pulling pranks and they want to turn the tables," the Statin Island-born comedian explained. "We're usually onto the gag."

After all, Murray (known affectionately as "Murr"), along with his high school buddies Brian "Q" Quinn and Sal Vulcano have spent the past 10 seasons as cast members and executive producers of truTV's hidden camera comedy series "Impractical Jokers."

"We've just completed filming the 11th season," he said. "So, check that out in 2023."

The Staten Island-born Murray will be bringing his stand-up comedy for the 6 and 9 p.m. Saturday shows at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Anthem, 111 Third St.

And don't be surprised if this "Impractical Joker" enlists an audience member or two to assist him with some hidden camera comedy inside the Hard Rock.

"I love it when a fan gets the chance to publicly embarrass themselves in public," Murray said. "Why should I be the only one in that position?"

Indeed, he and the his fellow "Impractical Jokers" are accustomed to the Midwest.

"When we were developing the show, Iowa cities like Cedar Rapids, Cedar Falls and, yes, Sioux City were among the first places where we performed," Murray explained. "Our tour manager was an Iowan and it worked perfectly for us."

It certainly helped that on "Impractical Jokers," Murray and his friends are often both the victims and the perpetrators of their gags.

"I think that's the key to our success," he explained. "Unlike other hidden camera shows, we're pranking each other and laughing about it later on."

"We've known each other so long that we can attack everybody's vulnerable point," Murray continued. "We exploit that on a regular basis."

When he isn't pulling fast ones on his pals, Murray is actually a best-selling author, beginning with the science fiction/horror novel "Awakened," which he penned with cowriter Darren Wearworth.

Since then, he and Wearworth have written several more page-turners. In addition, he and cowriter Carsen Smith have also started a kid-friendly series of "Area 51" novels.

"I've always been a writer," Murray explained. "Even before I started doing improv, I was also writing."

But don't worry. "Murr" will always be an "Impractical Joker" at heart.

"As long as there is an audience for me and my friends making fools of ourselves, we'll keep on doing it," Murray said.