Independents day: Big & Rich find their own way of breaking through

Streaming has changed everything in the music business.

Artists used to be beholden to their record labels. Now, says Big & Rich’s John Rich, they can release music anytime they want – and they don’t have to curb their song-writing enthusiasm.

“Three companies run 90 percent of the labels in Nashville,” Rich says. “If they don’t like the subject matter, you will never hear that song. That’s why I’m not there anymore.”

Eager to share his feelings about progressiveness in America, he wrote “Progress” and released it on his own. “It sat at No. 1 on the all-genre iTunes chart, ahead of Beyonce and Lizzo,” he says. ”I had the No. 1 downloaded song for 12 days.”

“Progress” didn’t get much radio play, he says, because big conglomerates dominate that business, too. “A local guy may want to play it, but the record labels and radio stations have a chokehold. It’s always been that way.”

YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and conservative platforms like Truth Social have given him another way to reach an audience.

When Big & Rich broke into country music, Rich and partner Big Kenny were told “what we needed to record and how we go about our business,” the former says. “That’s not allowing artistry to happen. Our thoughts and feelings as artists bring a unique perspective, but they weren’t being heard.”

Rather than fight from the inside, Big & Rich broke away.

When “Progress” made an impact, Rich says he got a lot of calls and texts from other artists who wanted to follow suit. “Courage is contagious,” he says. “It’s unsustainable for an industry to keep (its) creators muzzled forever. One by one, they’re standing up and pushing against it. Now, the audience is learning about it.”

For Big & Rich, rebelliousness has always been a way of life. Even when the duo released “Horse of a Different Color” in 2004, the two were introducing audiences to acts they hadn’t seen before – ones with a similar bent. Cowboy Troy and Gretchen Wilson were among those who broke through. Rich extended the branch to rock acts and had such an eclectic battery of collaborators it was hard to pigeonhole the duo as any one thing.

Key to Big & Rich’s success: Both have written extensively for others.

“I’ve written over 2,000 songs – songs that people want to hear. I’ve written with Taylor Swift, Faith Hill, Tim McGraw, Gretchen Wilson and, now, I can say whatever I want,” Rich says. “Not everyone likes what I have to say, but that’s what’s called being an American. A large section of our country has been silenced to a large degree. I’m a straight-ahead, red-blooded-American, ‘stick your progress where the sun don’t shine’ kind of guy.”

Songs in that same vein are sitting, half-written at Rich’s home. “When touring slows down this winter, I intend to get back to them.”

Touring, though, is the way acts make money these days. Because record sales are hardly an infallible engine, they need touring to pay the bills. “Record sales don’t make anything. Songwriters and publishers have taken a hit, too, so we tour.”

Because there are plenty of places to play, a pair like Big & Rich don’t always get back to sites they once hit with regularity (thus, a big gap between stops in Sioux City).

Wilson, a 2005 CMA female vocalist of the year and Big & Rich associate, is out there, too, “mixing it up.”

Meanwhile, back in Nashville, “the industry is very liberal and the audience is more conservative,” Rich says. “There’s a gulf in between.”

To make sure he can speak to the people, Rich says he and Big Kenny give voice to veterans during their concerts.

The move came as a result of their hit, “8th of November,” the story of Niles Harris, a Vietnam War veteran they met tending bar in Deadwood, South Dakota. In concert, “we let them say whatever they want to and then it's Big & Rich country. It’s an absolute showdown.”

Making their own rules, breaking others’? That’s practically the hook to a song they just haven’t written yet.