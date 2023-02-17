American indie band Fleet Foxes and Nigerian singer-songwriter Uwade will perform at Steelhouse Omaha this summer.

The concert is part of Fleet Foxes' Shore Tour 2023, which will be on July 2. Tickets for the show go on-sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 24 at ticketmaster.com. Fleet Foxes are known for the hits including "White Winter Hymnal," "Mykonos" and "He Doesn't Know Why."

New York-based musician Uwade is considered an up-and-comer in the indie music industry. Her most popular songs include "The Man Who Sees Tomorrow" and "Nostalgia."

Located at 11th and Dodge Streets, downtown Omaha's newest entertainment venue, Steelhouse Omaha, will officially open on May 12 with a performance from rock band The Killers.

Photos: An early look at the metro's newest concert venue, Steelhouse Omaha