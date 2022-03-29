Iowa Rock 'n Roll Music Association hosting Ukraine event in April

ARNOLDS PARK -- On Monday, April 11, music fans in Siouxland will be able to take in tunes from hall-of-fame-worthy bands and raise funds for people in Ukraine.

The Iowa Rock ‘n Roll Music Association is hosting a "Rock for Ukraine" event at the Roof Garden Ballroom in Arnolds Park from 6 to 9 p.m. on April 11. According to a press release, the Senders, the Itty Bitty Boji Band and Lake Patrol will perform and tickets to see them are available online or at the door for a minimum donation of $10. Booths can be reserved, on a limited basis, for donations of $90 or more.

Per the release, proceeds are going to Arise Ukraine which is a Sioux Falls-based, non-profit, Christian missionary group that's delivered food and supplies to Ukrainians.

The release goes on to say that the event came together, in part, because of Iowa Rock Hall of Fame inductee Terry Klein.

"I made some phone calls, and the bands all just said 'We’re in, count us in.' Everyone is so excited and honored to try and help. We are all looking forward to a great evening," Klein said in the release.

Iowa Rock 'n Roll Music Association Executive Director Clay Norris then continued: "We all watch the news and feel so powerless. This is a way that the musicians and the sponsors help by donating their talents, passion and time – and the audience can help by coming out, enjoying the evening and giving to the cause as they are able."

Along with donating money from the door, event organizers said they also intend to donate some of the proceeds from food and beverage sales and 50% of the proceeds raised from a 50/50 raffle. Those who don't attend the event itself are able to donate by calling, going to the museum in Arnolds Park or using electronic payment methods such as Venmo and PayPal. More info can be found at the iowarocknroll.com website.

