spotlight

Irene Cara, '80s pop star behind 'Fame' and 'Flashdance' theme songs, dies at 63

  • 0

Academy Award winner Irene Cara, best known for singing the theme songs for "Fame" and "Flashdance," has died in her Florida home, according to a statement from her publicist made on behalf of the singer's family. She was 63.

"This is the absolute worst part of being a publicist. I can't believe I've had to write this, let alone release the news," Judith Moose said in a tweet announcing the singer's death. "Please share your thoughts and memories of Irene. I'll be reading each and every one of them and know she'll be smiling from Heaven. She adored her fans."

Cara's cause of death is unknown, according to Moose's statement.

This story will be updated.

