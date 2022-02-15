Jason Aldean, Kevin Hart announce Omaha shows

Two major acts announced upcoming shows at Omaha's CHI Health Center.

County music star Jason Aldean and comedian Kevin Hart will host shows at the Omaha arena in August.

Aldean is bringing his 34-city tour to Omaha on Aug. 5. He was last in Omaha in February 2020.

Seven of Aldean's albums have been certified platinum, and he's netted 26 No. 1 hits. Some standouts include “Dirt Road Anthem,” “She’s Country,” “Burnin’ It Down,” “Fly Over States,” “Don’t You Wanna Stay” and “Big Green Tractor.”

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday via Ticketmaster.

Emmy- and Grammy-nominated Hart will bring his show to Omaha on Aug. 25.

Hart's "Reality Check Tour" is the comedian's first major tour in more than four years.

Tickets for the show go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday via Ticketmaster.

Tickets for Aldean and Hart also can be purchased at the CHI Health Center box office.

