Jill Miller goes country with traditional Christmas concert

SIOUX CITY -- Jill Miller's 15th Christmas concert for Sunrise Retirement Community will be a bit more country than usual.

That's because the Sioux City native's "Nashville Country Christmas" show -- taking place at 7 p.m. Dec. 3 at the Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St. -- will feature some of the country world's most esteemed musicians.

Miller's band will include Tom Wild, a Grammy-winning guitarist who played for Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood and Vince Gill; drummer Dennis Holt who has recorded with Taylor Swift, Hank Williams Jr. and The Pointer Sisters; and fiddle player Aria Stiles, who tours with Pam Tillis and Lorie Morgan.

They will join keyboardist Jimmy Nichols, who has been music director for Faith Hill and Reba McIntire, in addition to other members of Miller's existing band.

"The stars just aligned this year," Miller said. "Most years, my Nashville friends would be on tour somewhere around the world. Instead, due to COVID-19 canceling many tours, these musicians are available for my Christmas show."

To be fair, Miller already knows a thing or two about concerts scuttled because of the pandemic.

"Last year, my 'Home for the Holidays' concert was livestreamed on Facebook and broadcast on TV," she said. "That was different for me, since I love the in-person experience of performing a show for an audience."

This is why Miller is looking forward to this year's live show, which will also include dancers form the Socorra's Performing Arts Studio as well as vocalist Rachel Scott, from Omaha.

"My concert will feature plenty of original country songs, several Christmas originals, plus countless holiday classics," she said.

However, one thing will remain unchanged.

"Each year, we look forward to Jill's holiday concert," Sunrise Retirement Community executive director Samantha Roth said. "We are so thankful for the support for the support of our community for our nonprofit mission."

Since opening its doors in 1960, Sunrise has cared for more than 7,000 residents in the Siouxland area. As the largest community-based, nonprofit senior care community in the region, it provides skilled nursing care, assisted living, memory care and independent living options.

Funds from Miller's concert will support Sunrise charity care. Since around one-third of its residents rely on charity care, Sunrise annually absorbs $1.2 million in unreimbursed services.

Miller is just happy to be able to perform again for a hometown crowd.

"I hear from so many people that their holidays wouldn't be the same without one of my shows," she said. "That always makes me feel so good. I'm just happy to bring a little more Nashville to my show this year."

