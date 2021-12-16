John Michael Montgomery to headline 2022 Cattlemen's Ball concert

John Michael Montgomery, a country music star and four-time Billboard Music Award winner, will headline the 2022 Cattlemen's Ball of Nebraska concert.

Montgomery has received two Grammy Award nominations, four Academy of Country Music Awards and three Country Music Association awards. He's sold more than 16 million albums and has had 15 songs reach No. 1.

He will perform June 4 at the Cass County Fairgrounds in Weeping Water, and attendees can expect to hear some of Montgomery's top hits, including "Be My Baby Tonight" and "Sold (The Grundy County Auction Incident)."

"We're really excited to bring John Michael Montgomery to the 2022 Cattlemen's Ball," Mark Rathe, one of the event hosts, said in a news release. "He's someone every country music fan knows, and his songs are some that everyone can sing to. His performance is going to be a highlight of the weekend for sure."

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at cattlemensball.com.

The Cattlemen's Ball of Nebraska is a charity event that raises money for cancer research.

