Johnnie Bolin says his brother Tommy's legacy endures, even in the age of COVID

From our calculations, that bill has eight separate bands. Um, Johnnie, is that your idea of scaling back?

"I think so," he said. "By keeping everything at The Marquee, it will be much more manageable."

Well, that's good to know since Tommy Bolin, a solo artist and a guitarist from such bands as Zephyr, The James Gang and Deep Purple, is still revered by his fans as well as fellow musicians almost 44 years after his death.

"Unlike other musicians who were known for one band, Tommy played in different bands with unique sounds, plus he was just getting going with his solo career when he passed away," Johnnie said. "Tommy packed a lot of life and a lot of music into a very short time."

Both Tommy and Johnnie were encouraged to pursue music as a career from their dad, a packing plant worker.

"Our dad did not want us kids to work in a packing plant," Johnnie recalled. "He wanted us to be Elvis Presley."

Indeed, Richard Bolin insisted the kids concentrate on music while he handled more mundane matters.

"Our dad would say he'll change the oil in our car while we played our music," Johnnie said with a laugh. "We may not know anything about oil and cars, but we knew how to rock and roll."