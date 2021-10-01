Joy to the world: Three Dog Night is back touring, recording

The coronavirus pandemic gave rocker Danny Hutton a taste of what retirement might be like.

In a word, awful.

“I don’t want to retire after that,” the Three Dog Night lead singer admits during a phone interview. “I’d wake up, brush my teeth, think about what I’ve got to cook, go to the market and walk my dog. It was like being on a treadmill – so I was excited to come back.”

Now, he and his group are once again touring and loving every minute. Audiences run the gamut; masks do, too. “It’s so political,” he says of mandates. “I had my two shots. I’m an old guy in my 70s and it’s fine if someone doesn’t want to.”

Instead, Hutton says, he’s more focused on the music and giving fans a memorable evening.

When groups were able to do drive-in concerts in the early part of the year, Three Dog Night went out. “You sing to a bunch of cars,” Hutton says. “The applause is horns.” The situation, however, got him to thinking about hitting the notes.

“From that day on, I decided to sing every day – almost two hours a day.” The upshot? “My singing is better than ever,” Hutton says. “I started taking chances – riffing, doing stuff I wouldn’t do. And now I’m just having fun. I’m hitting notes higher than I ever did. Most singers have to lower the key a little bit.”

To help his performance, the Three Dog Night founder has been trying new forms of exercise. He started taking cold showers (“for the first time in 30 years”), too, and embraced intermittent fasting. The regimen has helped him battle aging and stay engaged.

Want proof? Three Dog Night has a new album coming out. Hutton wrote six of the songs.

Because the band also has more than 20 top 40 hits, there’s constant interest in its music for films and television. “Joy to the World,” for example, will be featured in “The Cocaine Bear,” a based-in-reality look at a bear who ingested more than $15 million worth of drugs after a cartel’s plane crashed in the Appalachian woods.

The song, Hutton says, was one he didn’t care for initially. Written for a children’s program, it didn’t quite mesh with what the band wanted to say. But Hoyt Axton, the writer, insisted they try it. “Jeremiah was a bullfrog? I just rolled my eyes.”

Three Dog Night recorded it and it became a huge hit. “People loved it,” Hutton says. “I sing it now and people go nuts.”

“Mama Told Me (Not To Come)” and “Black and White” also topped the charts.

The key to success (Three Dog Night has been around more than 50 years) is simple: “I got people who were better than me to be in the band,” Hutton says. “If we serve the songs, they can’t say anything about us as performers. If you’ve got the songs, you’re always going to work.”

Although Hutton and guitarist Michael Allsup are the only original members still with the group, the current lineup continues to follow the philosophy. Among the current iteration: Hutton’s son Tim. (His other son, Dash, has played drums with Haim.)

“They grew up with the music. They know it better we do,” Hutton says. “When we toured with the Beach Boys, they’d be backstage and come out and sing with us.”

Because the band has been able to grow over the years, “we can do so many different things now. We’re at the top of our game. I know that’s arrogance, but it’s really confidence. No one out there says, ‘Remember how good they used to be?’ They enjoy what we’re doing.”

