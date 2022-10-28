Judas Priest bassist talks Hall of Fame induction and influences, days before Sioux City show at Tyson Events Center

Very few heavy metal bands have had the longevity as Judas Priest.

As the legendary group's longtime bass player -- and its sole continuous member, going back to the band's founding in either 1969, 1970 or 1971, depending on the source -- Ian Hill has seen musical tastes change and bandmates come and go.

Still, the 71-year-old native of West Bromwich, England, has never lost his love of performing.

"That's what it's all about," Hill said. "It's what we love to do."

Judas Priest will be bringing their "50 Heavy Metal Years" tour to the Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Dr., at 7 p.m., Tuesday.

On Nov. 5, the group is being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, joining an eclectic lineup including everybody from Duran Duran, Eminem, Eurythmics and even Dolly Parton.

"I think it took Judas Priest a bit longer to be recognized because heavy metal was something that always bubbled underneath the surface of mainstream," Hill explained. "You'll get pop and rap all the time, but not metal."

"Still, we are so excited to be inducted," he added.

This is because Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees are chosen by their peers.

"It's always great to be recognized by your peers," Hill said. "That's a lot different than when a fan or a critic loves your work. Your peers understand what goes into what you do."

Despite that, he acknowledged Judas Priest -- and heavy metal in general -- is more popular in the United States than it is in England.

"We're sometimes criticized for touring in the United States too frequently," Hill said. "Yet, that's where the work is."

Indeed, he and Judas Priest still gets a kick out of living out his rock and roll dream.

"We're not spring chickens anymore," Hill said of he and his bandmates. "If we can't perform at the same level, we might stop. It's better to go out on a high than on a low."

Yet he said retirement is something far off into the future.

"I just like music," Hill explained. "My dad was a a jazz musician and he got me to listen to guys like Lionel Hampton and Oscar Peterson. I still like listening to them. I also like listening to our old albums as well."

"What do I listen to?" he asked himself. "Probably the same stuff I've been listening to for years."

Judas Priest will be appearing at the Tyson Events Center. An earlier version of the story had the wrong location for the show.