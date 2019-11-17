Kanye West talks about serving God during visit with Osteen
Kanye West talks about serving God during visit with Osteen

HOUSTON (AP) — Rapper Kanye West told parishioners at Joel Osteen’s Houston megachurch that because of his recent spiritual awakening, he’s no longer in the service of fame and money but “in service to God.”

West spoke to a packed crowd of about 16,000 people during Lakewood Church’s 11 a.m. service on Sunday.

During a 20-minute interview on the church’s stage with Osteen, West talked about his recent conversion to Christianity and how God has been inspiring him.

Last month, West released a Gospel-themed album, “Jesus is King.”

West was also scheduled to perform Sunday evening at Lakewood with his “Sunday Service,” a church-like concert featuring a choir.

The rapper's wife, Kim Kardashian West, and their daughter North West joined him at the church on Sunday.

