Kelsea Ballerini could qualify for a master’s degree in concerts.
In addition to studying every nuance her idols add to their shows, she slips into every concert she can find when she’s at home in Nashville.
“I’m like a student of shows,” the country hitmaker says. “I get others’ tour DVDs and watch them over and over again: ‘What is their entrance like? How long until they play their first slow song? Do they have a “B” stage?’ To be able to do this on a big scale is a dream for me.”
Now playing arenas, the 25-year-old has meticulously planned every detail of her “Miss Me More” tour. “I’m super-involved ... jumping to arenas is scary. And I want to put on an epic show.”
While opening for Lady Antebellum, Rascal Flatts, Thomas Rhett, Keith Urban and Kelly Clarkson, Ballerini paid close attention. She peppered them with questions, watched their shows and made her list. When she got headlining gigs – first at clubs, then at theaters and smaller venues – she put what she learned into play.
Key to all of it: Learning how to treat an opening act. “Camaraderie on the road makes everything so much better,” she says. “You don’t always get to spend a lot of time together but when you do, it’s amazing.”
Now in the driver’s seat, Ballerini is quick to sing the praises of her openers, Brett Young and Brandon Ratcliff.
“I’ve toured with Brett before. He has the No. 1 song and he’s so tall. Brandon is a brilliant new artist. It’s cool to be on the same bill with them.”
And then there’s the matter of hang time. “We need to be on vocal rest when we’re not performing, but when we’re in Florida, we’re planning some beach time. We all have a lot to celebrate.”
For Ballerini, that includes a Grammy nomination for Best Country Album, a string of television performances and – oh, yeah – induction in the Grand Ole Opry, “the coolest thing ever.”
Invited by Little Big Town, she officially became a member April 16. Her idol, Carrie Underwood, did the honors and sang “Walkaway Joe” with her. “That’s the home of country music,” she says proudly. “It’ll be around forever ... and to be a part of it?” She pauses. “Once I got invited the band was backstage and they said, ‘Kelsea, this means you have a gig in 50 years.’ When touring quits me and radio quits me, I’ll still be able to go and play.”
First, though, the Opry’s youngest current member has a substantial career to nurture. “Miss Me More” has been climbing the charts; the tour is expected to run through May and there’s an album that’s “written and ready to go in the fall.”
“You’ve always got to keep going,” Ballerini says. For that yet unnamed album, she has written 100 songs. One hundred songs? “They’re not all good,” she adds with a laugh. But they are the start of what she hopes will be another hit album.
Because she’s so busy, Ballerini often invites writers to join her on tour. “They’ll be on the bus with me for three full days. I’ll have them watch the show and see what the fan base is and then we’ll start.”
Husband Morgan Evans, who also has a burgeoning career, gets to hear songs first, but he’s not likely to be a writing partner. “I don’t think it’s in our cards. When we do get time together, we just want to be together. We both enjoy being busy, but it takes a lot of planning just to have that time.”
Usually, that means looking at their schedules six months in advance and finding those Monday/Tuesday openings where they can take mini-vacations. “Work is also play for us,” Ballerini says.
When she gets on stage, the Tennessee native never forgets her inner “fangirl.” “I grew up as a superfan,” she says. “I bought nosebleed seats to every show. And when I lose that quality, I’ll take a break. That’s what makes me who I am.”
Some artists may not perform songs that fans love, but Ballerini sees that as a responsibility. “If I put a song on a record, it’s my job to sing it to them.
“You’ve also got to be present and connected to the people in the room,” she says, continuing her Concert 101 lecture. “I always try to write about a real emotion or a real moment. I believe in the pureness of a song. When you can identify with that, it works.”