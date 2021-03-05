Kind World Foundation helps Sioux City Symphony launch new streaming service

SIOUX CITY -- Thanks to funding from the Kind World Foundation and an earlier gift from the Gilchrist Foundation, fans of the Sioux City Symphony Orchestra will now have a choice to experience live, in-person performances at the Orpheum Theatre or by utilizing SCSO.LIVE, a new, on-demand video streaming service that brings concerts into the comfort of homes, anytime from anywhere around the globe.

Through SCSO.LIVE, symphony patrons can now watch live performances from the Orpheum Theatre stage in high definition; enjoy exclusive SCSO LIVE concerts; and view behind-the-scenes bonus features, interviews with conductor Ryan Haskins, musicians and guest artists, while viewing innovative concert presentations.

The symphony is currently releasing a new virtual Chamber Music Series, exclusively on SCSO.LIVE, featuring six concerts performed by symphony musicians. The series will begin with "BEETHOVEN 250," a three-part chamber series tracing the life and works of one of history's most complex composers.

"The Kind World Foundation is proud to support the Sioux City Symphony Orchestra and the new virtual streaming service, SCSO.LIVE," said the Kind World Foundation's Marcia Waitt. "How exciting to broaden the scope and access to the very talented Sioux City Symphony, not only to the Siouxland community but to the global audience."

