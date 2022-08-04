Lady A cancels Nebraska State Fair concert

Lady A has canceled its Request Line Tour, including a Sept. 3 concert at the Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island.
The country group Thursday announced it has ended its tour because of singer/guitarist Charles Kelley’s struggle with substance abuse.
“We’re proud to say Charles has embarked on a journey to sobriety,” the group said in a social media post. “So right now, in order to be the healthiest, strongest and most creative band we can be, Lady A will take the time with the support of our families and team of professionals to walk through this together.”
The fair is working to find a replacement for Lady A, and all tickets sold for the Lady A concert will be honored at the substituted Sept. 3 show.
In a news release, fair officials said that when the new artist is announced, refund instructions will be sent to ticket holders who do not want to attend.
Beyoncé is the second artist to remove an offensive term for disabled people from a new song after complaints. Both Beyoncé and rapper Lizzo decided to remove the word “spaz” from their lyrics. The word is considered a derogatory reference for a form of cerebral palsy. Lizzo acknowledged her mistake in June after her song “Grrrls” used the word and re-released a new version without it. Beyoncé uses the word in her song “Heated," from her new record “Renaissance,” out Friday. Disability advocate Hannah Diviney, who pointed out Lizzo’s lyrics, wrote that hearing the word again used by Beyoncé “felt like a slap in the face."