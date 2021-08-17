Lawsuit alleges Bob Dylan sexually abused a 12-year-old in 1965

When reached by CNN, an attorney for J.C. declined to say how she came to meet Dylan and would not elaborate on the nature of sexual abuse claims.

"The complaint speaks for itself. We'll prove all of the allegations in a court of law," said attorney Daniel Isaacs. "The complaint was filed after much research and thorough vetting and there's no doubt that she was with him at the Hotel Chelsea."

J.C., who now resides in Greenwich, Connecticut, said in the lawsuit that she has suffered and continues to suffer "serious and severe mental distress, anguish, humiliation and embarrassment, as well as economic losses" and is seeking compensatory and punitive damages from Dylan.

The suit was filed one day before the New York Child Victims Act expired on August 14, 2021. J.C.'s attorney told CNN the lawsuit was filed pursuant to the act, and that it gave her "opportunity to seek redress."