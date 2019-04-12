Believe it or not but Richard Sterban, bass singer with the legendary country and gospel group The Oak Ridge Boys, isn't actually from the foothills of the Tennessee's Appalachian Mountains.
"I was born in Camden, New Jersey," he said.
Plus Sterban, best known for providing the "oom-pa-pa-oom-pa-pa-mow-mow" bass solo in the hit "Elvira," began singing as a kid in Sunday school. And get this, back then, he was a boy soprano!
"Oh, I was a boy soprano in church, a tenor in my junior high glee club and, then, between the seventh and eighth grade, everything changed," he explained in his distinctive deep voice. "I've been singing bass ever since."
Currently in his 47th year with the Oak Ridge Boys, Sterban will be joining Joe Bonsall, Duane Allen and William Lee Golden when the quartet performs a concert at 8 p.m. Saturday, at WinnaVegas Casino Resort, in Sloan, Iowa.
During a career in which he has rubbed shoulders with rock royalty and U.S. presidents, Sterban reflects on his colorful past in addition to discussing the Oak Ridge Boys' latest album.
Before you joined the Oak Ridge Boys, you were singing backup for Elvis Presley. What was that like?
"It was incredible. I traveled to Memphis and landed a gig with (gospel singer) J.D. Sumner's Stamp Quartet. It was as a member of the Stamp Quartet that I had the privilege of singing with Elvis. Not only was I a fan of his, Elvis turned out to be a great guy. It was a big break for me."
It also led you to eventually make a pretty major decision, right?
"Yes, it did. When I was part of the Stamp Quartet, I got a call from William Lee Golden, asking me to join the Oak Ridge Boys. Nowadays, everybody knows William Lee Golden for his long, white beard. Back then, he was Mr. GQ. Anyway, if I joined the Oak Ridge Boys, I had to leave Elvis. It was a tough decision but it was the right one to make."
Still, the Oak Ridge Boys weren't an overnight sensation, were they?
"We struggled for years. However, we had some early supporters who always pulled for us. Johnny Cash was one of those supporters. Whenever, we worked for him, we'd get paid a little extra. Johnny knew we were struggling a bit but was willing to lend a helping hand."
Actually, you do share an honor with Johnny Cash. Both he and the Oak Ridge Boys have been inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.
"The Oak Ridge Boys were inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2015 and it truly is a career highlight for all of us. To be able to join people like Johnny Cash, Elvis, George Jones and Merle Haggard meant everything to us."
I think the Oak Ridge Boys also had a pretty impressive fan base. Tell me about President George H.W. Bush.
"We were invited to perform at a Congressional Barbecue that was taking place at the White House. It was there that this lanky fella introduced himself. He was Vice President Bush at the time. Anyway, he said he was disappointed he couldn't stay for the show but asked us to play a few requests for him. We thought he'd ask us to play a few hits. Instead, he asked us to play what we call 'deep cuts.' Songs that only a real fan would ask us to play."
Indeed, both George and Barbara Bush were pretty dedicated Oak Ridge Boys fans, I believe.
"They were. We played for them when he was president and many times for he and Barbara after that. Every time, we performed for them, the president requested 'Amazing Grace.' When the end was near, he asked us to sing 'Amazing Grace' at his funeral, which we did. No matter where we were, we had to keep our promise to the president."
Let's talk about your new album, "17th Avenue Revival."
"This is the second project we've done with (critically acclaimed producer) Dave Cobb and it is a good one. We call it our 'goin' to church' album. Dave's worked with folks like Jason Isbell and Chris Stapleton. For the Oak Ridge Boys, Dave wanted to take us back to our gospel roots. We recorded at (Nashville's legendary) Studio A on 17th Avenue South, The result was somewhat retro, yet new and fresh at the same time."
What can folks expect from your WinnaVegas show?
"Some music from our new album as well as plenty of our hits. Our fans want to hear the hits and we want to please our fans."