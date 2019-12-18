Legendary Ricky Skaggs to bring classy country to Hard Rock's Anthem

SIOUX CITY -- A 2018 Country Music Hall of Fame inductee who has been awarded 15 Grammys, bluegrass legend Ricky Skaggs recently added one more accomplishment in a career that has spanned nearly 60 years.
Along with such musical luminaries as Dolly Parton, Garth Brooks and Loretta Lynn, he became a "talking head" in filmmaker Ken Burns' critically acclaimed, eight-part "Country Music" documentary.
"Isn't that something? I loved it," Skaggs said, referring to the 16-hour series that aired on PBS in September. "I think it is literally the greatest piece of work ever done in country music. Country music is such a part of the fabric of America, I'm so happy that (Burns) is exposing it to a potentially broader audience."
Skaggs is certainly no slouch when it comes to bringing traditional country music to a wide array of fans.
The man, whom the iconic musician Chet Atkins once said was "single-handedly saving country music," will be bringing his Bluegrass and Christmas show to Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Anthem, 111 Third St., at 8 p.m. Saturday.
Skaggs will be joined by Kentucky Thunder, a host of up-and-coming instrumentalists who share his deep interest in bluegrass music.
It seems like you've built your career by not following trends. When people think Ricky Skaggs, they think traditional country or bluegrass. Was it your intent to popularize these forms of music?
"Actually, there was always an audience for a more classical sound. It was the music I grew up with. I was also fortunate to be able to play bluegrass with musical heroes like Bill Monroe, Lester Flatt and Earl Scruggs when I was still a kid. I was simply following in their footsteps."
Well, you didn't just follow in their footsteps. You actually became friends with your musical heroes, right?
"I loved spending time with Mr. Monroe and with Ralph Stanley. They taught me so much and it was even more special to earn their friendship."
I imagine they were impressed by the energy you brought to their style of music.
"This is exactly the way I feel with Kentucky Thunder. These young guys bring a freshness to the music that excites and motivates me."
That's interesting. You were just as emphatic about the role of young people in country music in Ken Burns' documentary.
"Country music is real and it is credible and it comes form the heart. Ken Burns told a great story. As a musician and storyteller, I was honored to be a part of it. It is my hope that young people will see the documentary and be as inspired by country music that I've always been."
If you go
What: Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder
When: 8 p.m. Saturday
Where: Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Anthem, 111 Third St.
More info: hardrockcasinosiouxcity.com
Earl Horlyk
Food and Lifestyles reporter
