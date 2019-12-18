Legendary Ricky Skaggs to bring classy country to Hard Rock's Anthem

Skaggs will be joined by Kentucky Thunder, a host of up-and-coming instrumentalists who share his deep interest in bluegrass music.

It seems like you've built your career by not following trends. When people think Ricky Skaggs, they think traditional country or bluegrass. Was it your intent to popularize these forms of music?

"Actually, there was always an audience for a more classical sound. It was the music I grew up with. I was also fortunate to be able to play bluegrass with musical heroes like Bill Monroe, Lester Flatt and Earl Scruggs when I was still a kid. I was simply following in their footsteps."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Well, you didn't just follow in their footsteps. You actually became friends with your musical heroes, right?

"I loved spending time with Mr. Monroe and with Ralph Stanley. They taught me so much and it was even more special to earn their friendship."

I imagine they were impressed by the energy you brought to their style of music.

"This is exactly the way I feel with Kentucky Thunder. These young guys bring a freshness to the music that excites and motivates me."