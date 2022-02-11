Legendary rocker Felder brings classic sounds to Symphony's Orpheum show

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Symphony Orchestra will soar to new heights with some help from Don Felder, former member of the legendary rock group the Eagles.

Under the direction of conductor Ryan Haskins, the Sioux City Symphony Orchestra's "An Evening with Don Felder" will be taking place at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St.

The co-writer of such iconic Eagles hits as "Hotel California" and "Victim of Love," the 74-year-old Felder admitted the music will sound quite different when backed by a symphony orchestra in a concert hall.

"A symphony orchestra lifts the music up and turns it into a spectacle," he said. "Hearing the songs played by the Sioux City Symphony Orchestra will bring the audience to their feet before the night is over."

A member of the Eagles for 27 years, Felder said he is proud of the association.

"I'm honored and blessed enough to have contributed to and been a part of a very talented mixture of voices, writing, guitar parts and production," he said. "Every time I hear the work we did on the radio, I go, 'Oh, you were really good!'"

Since leaving the Eagles, Felder has been a successful solo artist and, with 2008's "Heaven and Hell: My Life in the Eagles," a best-selling author.

In 2019, he released a studio album called "American Rock 'n' Roll" with the help of such A-List friends as Slash, Sammy Hagar, Richie Sambora, Mick Fleetwood and Peter Frampton, among others.

"That was so much fun since you can tell how distinctive everybody's playing was," Felder said. "When you invite Slash, you let Slash be Slash. The same is true for Mick Fleetwood, Peter Frampton and anybody else."

This is especially true for a musician as distinctive as Felder.

"Songs like 'Hotel California' have taken on a life of their own," he said. "For many people, it represents a special time or place."

And it will sounds much more majestic when Felder plays it with the Sioux City Symphony Orchestra.

"You may start the night off at a symphony orchestra," he said. "By the time you leave, it will feel like a rock show."

