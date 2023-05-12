WHAT: Foreigner: The Greatest Hits Show, with special guest Night Ranger

Sizzling summer at Battery Park

The double-header of Foreigner and Night Ranger is simply the start of a home run of a season at Battery Park.

Iconic Danish rock band Volbeat will tear up the Hard Rock's outdoor stage on July 29. So will opening act Halestorm.

Country superstar Lainey Wilson has topped just about New Artist category out there. The "Bell Bottom Country" girl is heading to Battery Park on Aug. 10 for a show that is already sold out.

Hip-hop superstar Ludacris will bring his "Money Maker" to Sioux City on Aug. 12 for a Battery Park show.

The summer series will end on Aug. 19, with Jakob Dylan and the Wallflowers.

More info can be found at hardrockcasinosiouxcity.com.