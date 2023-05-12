Spending much of the early 2000s as an in-demand keyboardist for such musical A-listers as Stevie Nicks and Boz Scaggs, Michael Bluestein says his life drastically changed after becoming part of the legendary band Foreigner.
"Music had always been a big part of my life, even as a kid," he explained. "When I was 9, I began studying classical piano. Exploring different types of music, I fell in live with jazz musicians like Bill Evans, Oscar Peterson and Herbie Hancock."
Yet Bluestein, a graduate of the Berklee College of Music, also had a soulful side.
"Rock and roll was heavily influenced by the blues," he said. "Groups like Foreigner made me fall in love with a bluesier, more soulful sound. (Foreigner) has been my life for the past 15 years. I've been having a blast as part of the band."
With Bluestein on keyboard, Foreigner will come to Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 111 Third St., as the season opener for the annual Battery Park outdoor summer concert series. Night Ranger is the opening act.
Foreigner, formed in 1976 by guitarist Mick Jones, vocalist Lou Gramm and the late multi-instrumentalist Ian McDonald, has been regarded as one of the most popular rock acts in the world.
Responsible for such enduring anthems as "Hot Blooded," "Cold As Ice" and "Juke Box Heroes," Foreigner has had 10 multiplatinum albums and 16 Top 30 hits.
Its catalog of songs has made Foreigner one of the Top 40 Musical Artists of All Time, according to Business Insider Magazine.
Even though the band has seen a number of personnel changes over the years, Foreigner's distinctive style of power pop remains the same.
"When I look into the audience, I see people who have been fans since the '70s and '80s," Bluestein said. "I also see people who became Foreigner fans because of their parents or, maybe, because of their grandparents."
He is quick to give props to the songwriting prowess of Foreigner's founding fathers.
"If you listen to 'Urgent' or 'Waiting For a Girl Like You' or 'I Want to Know What Love Is,' they are exceptionally well-drafted songs that sound timeless, not dated," Bluestein said.
It makes creating a concert playlist a bit of a challenge, though.
"You can call it an embarrassment of riches, but we have too many hit songs," Bluestein said. "We can't possibly squeeze every Foreigner hit into a single concert."
However, the band's itinerary will become much hectic this summer.
Foreigner recently announced its historic farewell tour. It will kick off in July, with concerts both domestic and overseas, to continue through the end of 2024.
"Because we have so many new members, Foreigner has a different energy these days," Bluestein said. "But we've also been fortunate enough to have past members like Lou Gramm and Al Greenwood come back into the fold on occasion."
That mix of old and new will continue with the farewell tour.
"To a lot of people, Foreigner represents their high school years," Bluestein said. "Whether you were in high school 50 years ago, 25 years ago or today, the music remains as timeless as ever."