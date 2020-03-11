Life in high school band led Ryan Lindveit to composing

While he won’t elaborate what might have sparked it, Lindveit says “Pray Away” was written for the violin, an instrument he doesn’t play. “I knew that having the first violinist, the concertmaster, be the protagonist of the piece was an interesting concept. There’s a solo in the middle and the solo takes over and infects the orchestra in the end.”

To test what he had written, Lindveit turned to the string orchestra at Yale. He did two readings, as well, at the Aspen Conducting Academy.

“I have studied orchestra scores for a really long time and taken a lot of orchestration classes,” he says. “It’s about training the inner ear to be able to hear instruments and combinations of instruments and apply that to your own work.”

“Pray Away,” he says, is slow and brooding in the beginning “and then it gains a lot of energy and becomes really joyful. And then there’s this ambiguous space at the end.”

When the Sioux City Symphony Orchestra plays his piece, he expects his emotions will “go wild” instead of allowing him to intellectualize the experience.