Life in high school band led Ryan Lindveit to composing

Ryan Lindveit has his years as a high school euphonium player to thank for his career as a composer.
“When you’re playing the euphonium, you get to sit and listen to everybody else a lot,” he explains. Hearing how different instruments combined to make unique sounds, he thought he, too, could write music.
“My band director would play (the compositions) and I really liked discovering what worked,” Lindveit says.
That led to a bachelor’s degree in composition from the University of Southern California and a master’s in composition from the Yale School of Music.
Countless works later, he’s the 2020 Sioux City Symphony Orchestra Composer of the Year.
Saturday, the orchestra will perform his piece, “Pray Away.”
The 2011 composition was inspired by his emotional life – “which I think is an honest way of making music. People can tell when you’re doing something that’s true to yourself.”
While he won’t elaborate what might have sparked it, Lindveit says “Pray Away” was written for the violin, an instrument he doesn’t play. “I knew that having the first violinist, the concertmaster, be the protagonist of the piece was an interesting concept. There’s a solo in the middle and the solo takes over and infects the orchestra in the end.”
To test what he had written, Lindveit turned to the string orchestra at Yale. He did two readings, as well, at the Aspen Conducting Academy.
“I have studied orchestra scores for a really long time and taken a lot of orchestration classes,” he says. “It’s about training the inner ear to be able to hear instruments and combinations of instruments and apply that to your own work.”
“Pray Away,” he says, is slow and brooding in the beginning “and then it gains a lot of energy and becomes really joyful. And then there’s this ambiguous space at the end.”
When the Sioux City Symphony Orchestra plays his piece, he expects his emotions will “go wild” instead of allowing him to intellectualize the experience.
As a child growing up in Texas, the 25-year-old considered himself a generalist. “I tried to be good at everything but I didn’t get into music until I was 12. The best place for music in Texas is the public school music program, so I joined the band and started writing a bunch of band pieces.”
Now a teaching fellow at Yale, he considers composing “very focused” work. “I have to discipline myself to write as much as possible. If I decide I’m only going to write when it’s convenient, I won’t get things done.
“Often, on a day when I don’t think it’s going to be super, it ends up being really good. And when I think it’s going to be really good, I might sit there for 30 minutes. And then I go for a run.”
While Lindveit listens to a lot of orchestral music, he can also be inspired by indie pop, jazz and, sometimes, electronic dance music. Radiohead’s pacing, for example, often proves inspiring “even though my music doesn’t sound like it.”
Writing an opera or a ballet intrigues, "but I don't think I'm the best person to write a musical," he says. "I've done some scores but, oftentimes, you need a collaborator to help shape something."
Lindveit is four minutes into an orchestral piece on which he's currently working. "The process can be a little chaotic, but you've just got to hammer away at it."
