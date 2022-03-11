Little Big Town will headline Battery Park for summer series

SIOUX CITY -- Grammy winners Little Big Town will return to Sioux City this summer as part of the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino's Battery Park series.

Slated to perform July 23 in the outdoor concert area, Little Big Town has appeared several times at the Tyson Events Center and the Orpheum Theatre. Tickets will go on sale Friday and can be purchased at: hardrockcasinosiouxcity.com or at the hotel's Rock Shop.

Little Big Town has earned more than 45 award show nominations and has taken home nearly 20 awards, including four Grammys and nine Country Music Association Awards.

Known for such hits as "Girl Crush," "Boondocks," "Little White Church" and "Pontoon," Little Big Town consists of Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman, Jimi Westbrook and Philip Sweet.

The four are currently represented on the charts with cuts from their ninth studio album, "Nightfall." To date, "Wine, Beer, Whiskey" has reached more than 265 million streams, putting the quartet's lifetime streams at more than 2.3 billion.

Most recently, the band launched 4 Cellars wine and Day Drinking canned wine spritzers, their first non-musical project as a band.

Little Big Town is the first band announced for the summer series. More acts are expected.

