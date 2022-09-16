 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Longtime Sioux City musician to be memorialized at Old Brass Rail jam session

SIOUX CITY --  A veteran musician will be remembered at a special band jam, beginning at 3 p.m. Saturday, at The Old Brass Rail, 601 Pearl St.

Drummer John "Johnny" Bekish, 66, died in Sioux City on Aug. 24.

After being on the road with various bands for more than 20 years, Bekish decided to start his own jam band at his favorite bar, The Old Brass Rail, in 2010.

Bekish said the once-a-month jam sessions were fairly laid back. 

"Musicians come and go as they please," he explained in a 2014 interview with the Weekender. "The general attitude toward the jam is if musicians want to play, they should get onstage and play." 

Plus you never knew who's be a part of the once-a-month jam session.

"Bekish had one of the few remaining jam bands around," 2022 Iowa Rock 'n Roll Music Association Hall of Fame recipient Johnnie Bolin said. "I'd play on occasion. So did (Black Oak Arkansas) Jim Dandy (Mangrum) when he came to town."

