LOOK BACK: Kenny Rogers talks 'Six Pack' and its $2 million
LOOK BACK: Kenny Rogers talks 'Six Pack' and its $2 million

Kenny Rogers performs during the 50th-anniversary show from the studios of Voice of America in 2015, in Washington, D.C.

 Mark Reinstein, Zuma Press

Following the death on Friday of actor-singer Kenny Rogers, we looked back at Bruce Miller's coverage of Rogers' work in "Six Pack."

Crossover country superstar Kenny Rogers dies at 81
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Kenny Rogers, the smooth, Grammy-winning balladeer who spanned jazz, folk, country and pop with such hits as “Lucille,” “Lady” and “Islands in the Stream” and embraced his persona as “The Gambler” on records and on TV, died Friday night. He was 81.

