LOOK BACK: Kenny Rogers talks 'Six Pack' and its $2 million

Following the death on Friday of actor-singer Kenny Rogers, we looked back at Bruce Miller's coverage of Rogers' work in "Six Pack."
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Kenny Rogers, the smooth, Grammy-winning balladeer who spanned jazz, folk, country and pop with such hits as “Lucille,” “Lady” and “Islands in the Stream” and embraced his persona as “The Gambler” on records and on TV, died Friday night. He was 81.
ATLANTA (AP) — State officials confirmed Wednesday that two COVID-19 patients have died in southwest Georgia, one of the hardest-hit areas outside metro Atlanta from the global outbreak. That brought the statewide death toll to three.
As the new artistic director for Ballet Sioux and the SCDA, Rebecca Hebda is replacing Shirley Dill, who ran the nonprofit dance organization for more than 60 years.
Some reactions from the world of music and beyond to the passing of Kenny Rogers, who died Friday night at age 81.
Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday
He’s an executive producer of and actor in “For Life,” a drama inspired by the life of Isaac Wright Jr., a man convicted of a crime he didn’t commit. While in prison, Wright became a lawyer and helped overturn nearly two dozen wrongful convictions.
BOSTON (AP) — A longtime Boston Symphony Orchestra flutist and musical trailblazer has died, the orchestra said Monday. Doriot Anthony Dwyer was 98.