Machine Gun Kelly's tour will include a stop in Omaha

Machine Gun Kelly referred to his fiancee Megan Fox as his 'wife'

Machine Gun Kelly has announced that his Mainstream Sellout Tour across North America and Europe will include a stop in Omaha.

The show is scheduled for Aug. 4 at the CHI Health Center. Included on the tour with him will be special guests Avril Lavigne, Travis Barker, blackbear, Trippie Redd, WILLOW, iann dior, PVRIS and 44phantom on select dates.

Kelly has sold over 10 million albums. He is engaged to actress Megan Fox.

Tickets for his concerts go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at Ticketmaster.com.

