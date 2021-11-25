Mannheim Steamroller's Roxanne Layton says it's a big year for holiday show

Expect this holiday season to be big.

Really big.

Mannheim Steamroller veteran Roxanne Layton says she has witnessed an excitement unequaled in 26 years with the orchestra. “People are hungry for Christmas,” she says.

Part of the reason could be last year’s cancellations. Groups like Mannheim couldn’t ring in the season because coronavirus concerns halted in-person performances. “This year, people are definitely excited to be out.”

Last year was only the second time Mannheim didn’t crisscross the country with the annual show. (The first: 2000 when founder Chip Davis had hip replacement surgery.) "It was weird," Layton say. "But there was a silver lining – I got to spend Thanksgiving with family.”

And now? The musicians in Mannheim’s touring groups are rehearsed and ready to go.

While Davis doesn’t appear with either of the groups (he’s locked in at Universal Studios where Mannheim has also done holiday shows), he has crafted a concert that represent the best of the Grammy-winning group’s seasonal offerings. New this year: Excerpts from “Exotic Spaces,” the latest release.

Add in cuts from the holiday albums and “Mannheim Steamroller Christmas” is about as close to a sure thing as performances get.

Consider the numbers:

Davis is the No. 1 Christmas music artist with more than 31 million records sold. (A distant second: Elvis Presley with 17 million).

2019 was the group’s 35th anniversary tour, making it the longest-running consecutive tour in the history of entertainment.

Davis has four multi-platinum, eight platinum and 19 gold certifications for records sold.

For Layton, the ride has been exhilarating.

A student of the recorder (she started at age 6 and eventually got a degree in recorder performance from the New England Conservatory of Music), she was making recorders in Brookline, Massachusetts, when she heard a radio offer for free Mannheim concert tickets. She called in, got the tickets and met Davis over her lunch hour. He discovered she made her own instruments. They talked music after the show and, within 24 hours, she was asked to be on his next album. “It was kismet,” Layton says.

Now the emcee (as well as percussionist) on one of the tours, she has seen how the Steamroller is a well-oiled machine, capable of setting the mood for thousands who hear the orchestra each year.

In the process, accidents have happened (others had to fill in for a musician when he got food poisoning); pranks have been played (“someone might put glitter on my cymbals or put a different piece of music on the stand”).

And there have been many highlights: Layton has played at the White House three times, done some 45 shows a year and hasn’t even thought of retiring.

In the off-Mannheim season she plays Latin jazz and serves as one of the recorder’s biggest proponents.

The inspiration: “My father was building a sailboat and I needed a portable instrument I could play when we sailed around the world,” she says. The trip never happened but the instrument stuck.

“It’s an easy one to pick up and a hard one to master,” Layton says. “It’s not like the flute. There’s not a lot of cross-fingering. That’s where the hard part comes in.”

Good recorders aren’t cheap, either. They can cost around $3,000 and be made out of wood or bone.

“Like any instrument, you get that muscle memory,” Layton says. “So you can express yourself and not worry about the notes. Vivaldi wrote a lot for the recorder.”

Now, Davis is the leading proponent.

And Layton? “I feel like an ambassador,” she says. When fans ask, “What’s your real instrument?” she’s quick to point out, “This is it, my friend,” even though she plays percussion, too.

And that holiday music? “Four generations have been coming to our shows,” she says. “People remember hearing it while trimming the tree with family or listening to ‘Silent Night’ while someone was in the hospital. It evokes nostalgia and beautiful stories. It’s a way to celebrate Christmas.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.