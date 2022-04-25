Maroon 5 coming to Lincoln arena this summer

Maroon 5 will make its second visit to Pinnacle Bank Arena this summer.

The arena announced Monday morning that the band will be coming to Lincoln on Aug. 10.

The pop band, which includes Lincoln native James Valentine, had been scheduled to play at the arena last August, but the concert was canceled because of COVID-19. A planned 2020 Lincoln concert also was canceled because of the pandemic.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

Maroon 5, which is known for hit such as "Sugar," "Animals," "Payphone," and "She Will Be Loved," last played a concert at the arena in 2016.

