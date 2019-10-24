'Reachin' for a little bit more' from MTB

How much do you know about the Marshall Tucker Band? Test your knowledge with some MTB trivia.

WHO THE HECK IS MARSHALL TUCKER ANYWAY? Believe it or but there has never been a "Marshall Tucker" in the Marshall Tucker Band. Instead, the band was named after a blind piano tuner who lived in Spartanburg, South Carolina, the group's hometown.

MORE COWBELL? NO, MORE FLUTES! A pioneering band when it comes to Southern rock and country, the Marshall Tucker Band is also known to jamming with a bluesy, jazzy and gospel beat. After all, how many country groups have a flautist in their lineup? Currently, multi-instrumentalist Marcus Henderson plays sax, flute and performs background vocals for the band.

HEAR THE MUSIC, SEE THE MOVIE! The Marshall Tucker Band hit single "Can't You See" was featured in the 2001 movie "Blow," was used in the opening and closing credits of the 2008 Kevin Costner vehicle "Swing Vote," and was heard in 2017's "I, Tonya."