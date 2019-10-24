{{featured_button_text}}
Marshall Tucker Band

The Marshall Tucker Band, one of the pioneering proponents of Southern rock, will be performing at 8 p.m. Friday at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Anthem. 

 Provided

SIOUX CITY -- Speaking from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, the Marshall Tucker Band's Doug Gray acknowledged his adopted hometown is widely considered to be one of America's premier golf destinations.

So, where is the last place in Myrtle Beach that you'll find Gray? Surprisingly, at any one of the city's numerous golf courses.

"Guess golf and me don't mix," he said with a chuckle. "Don't think I ever had a bad experience but the sport never interested me in the least." 

And where will you find Gray most days? Sitting on his deck or soaking up some rays on the beach or kicking back with his wife, two daughters and two grandkids.

That is when he's not touring with the Marshall Tucker Band, which he co-founded with Paul T. Riddle, George McCorkle, Jerry Eubanks and brothers Tommy and Toy Caldwell in Spartanburg, South Carolina, in 1972.

The Marshall Tucker Band will be in concert 8 p.m. Friday at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Anthem Theatre.

"Tommy, Toy and I grew up together, starting out in bands as teenagers," he said. "After high school, we served in Vietnam. When we all got out, we got back into our music." 

[More music coverage: B.B. King Blues Band lets the good times roll at Blackbird Bend Casino.]

Along with the Allman Brothers Band, the Marshall Tucker Band brought a progressively bluesy new sound to country music, influencing latter day artists like Alabama, the Kentucky Headhunters and Travis Tritt, among others.

However, the band -- affectionately known simply as MTB to fans -- faced major upheavals that began when Tommy Caldwell died from injuries suffered in a 1980 car accident.

The Marshall Tucker Band

Subsequently, McCorkle, Riddle and Eubanks chose to retire in the mid 1980s. So did Toy Caldwell, who wrote such seminal MTB songs as "Can't You See," "Heard It on a Love Song" and "Take the Highway."

"(MTB's) original members were only together for eight years but we always knew the band would continue, one way or another," Gray explained. "I was the last man standing and continued the band with everybody's blessings."

Photos: 41 images of Sioux City's Orpheum Theatre through the years

+40 
+40 
Orpheum Vaudeville
+40 
+40 
RKO New Orpheum Theatre
+40 
+40 
1942 playbill
+40 
+40 
Movie theater 1968
+40 
+40 
Orpheum Theatre

Indeed, the band's current lineup is made up of musicians who've been with the group for more than 30 years.

In the music business, this level of consistency is unusual.

"I can honestly say that there was never any hostility in our original lineup or in the subsequent band," Gray said. "We just love making music and we're willing to play our butts off."

Which is important since touring is often more important than cutting a recording.

[The best seat in the house: Where should you sit for concerts, plays, events?]

"Nothing beats playing music live," Gray said. "We feed off of (an audience's energy), they'll let you know what they want to hear."

Nowadays, audiences are clamoring for classic Marshall Tucker Band songs they heard performed on "American Idol" and "The Voice."

Progress 2015 Hard Rock Casino and Hotel

The Anthem is an 800-seat entertainment venue inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City.

"Isn't that something?" Gray said. "It gives me chills hearing kids performing 'Can't You See.' When I hear contestants cover our songs, I'll try to reach out to them and wish them good luck. It's the least I can do."

This newfound notoriety is beginning a resurgence for Gray and his pioneering band.

Marshall Tucker Band

The Marshall Tucker Band performs the National Anthem at the CMA Music Festival at Nissan Stadium on Saturday, June 11, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn.

"Our audiences have always been made up of people who've followed the band throughout the years," Gray said. "I've (also seen) plenty of younger faces in the audience. I've had people saying they first heard the Marshall Tucker Band when they were strapped in a car seat in their mom's car."

"Years and years later, they discover they love the music as much as mom and dad did," he added. "You know a band has made an impact when generations are bonding over your music." 

Photos: Kelsea Ballerini in Sioux City

+17 
+17 
Kelsea Ballerini concert
+17 
+17 
Kelsea Ballerini concert
+17 
+17 
Kelsea Ballerini concert
+17 
+17 
Kelsea Ballerini concert
+17 
+17 
Kelsea Ballerini concert

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments