SIOUX CITY -- Speaking from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, the Marshall Tucker Band's Doug Gray acknowledged his adopted hometown is widely considered to be one of America's premier golf destinations.
So, where is the last place in Myrtle Beach that you'll find Gray? Surprisingly, at any one of the city's numerous golf courses.
"Guess golf and me don't mix," he said with a chuckle. "Don't think I ever had a bad experience but the sport never interested me in the least."
And where will you find Gray most days? Sitting on his deck or soaking up some rays on the beach or kicking back with his wife, two daughters and two grandkids.
That is when he's not touring with the Marshall Tucker Band, which he co-founded with Paul T. Riddle, George McCorkle, Jerry Eubanks and brothers Tommy and Toy Caldwell in Spartanburg, South Carolina, in 1972.
The Marshall Tucker Band will be in concert 8 p.m. Friday at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Anthem Theatre.
"Tommy, Toy and I grew up together, starting out in bands as teenagers," he said. "After high school, we served in Vietnam. When we all got out, we got back into our music."
Along with the Allman Brothers Band, the Marshall Tucker Band brought a progressively bluesy new sound to country music, influencing latter day artists like Alabama, the Kentucky Headhunters and Travis Tritt, among others.
However, the band -- affectionately known simply as MTB to fans -- faced major upheavals that began when Tommy Caldwell died from injuries suffered in a 1980 car accident.
Subsequently, McCorkle, Riddle and Eubanks chose to retire in the mid 1980s. So did Toy Caldwell, who wrote such seminal MTB songs as "Can't You See," "Heard It on a Love Song" and "Take the Highway."
"(MTB's) original members were only together for eight years but we always knew the band would continue, one way or another," Gray explained. "I was the last man standing and continued the band with everybody's blessings."
"Nothing beats playing music live," Gray said. "We feed off of (an audience's energy), they'll let you know what they want to hear."
Nowadays, audiences are clamoring for classic Marshall Tucker Band songs they heard performed on "American Idol" and "The Voice."
"Isn't that something?" Gray said. "It gives me chills hearing kids performing 'Can't You See.' When I hear contestants cover our songs, I'll try to reach out to them and wish them good luck. It's the least I can do."
This newfound notoriety is beginning a resurgence for Gray and his pioneering band.
"Our audiences have always been made up of people who've followed the band throughout the years," Gray said. "I've (also seen) plenty of younger faces in the audience. I've had people saying they first heard the Marshall Tucker Band when they were strapped in a car seat in their mom's car."
"Years and years later, they discover they love the music as much as mom and dad did," he added. "You know a band has made an impact when generations are bonding over your music."
