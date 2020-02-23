Miles Davis showed originality in all aspects of life, family says

Instead, he loved to shop and encouraged his musicians to ignore the price tags. Vince Wilburn, Davis’ nephew, remembers going into a store with him and watching him “spend $50,000 in five minutes.”

During a concert one night, band member Marcus Miller told Davis his shoes looked great. “I can get Cicely (Tyson, his wife) to get you a pair. Look how the pants drape over the shoes, Marcus,” the jazz legend replied.

“Working in the studio with him, it was just anecdotes and just jokes,” Miller says. “He was surprised that we ever got anything done.”

As Davis’ music changed, so, too, did his band. “It just kept changing and changing,” Erin Davis says. “It kept evolving. He got to hip-hop and I don’t know what would have come after that. To me, the legacy is that: It’s not just to be comfortable in one style. You had one great album, you had 10 great hits. Keep pushing and exploring. Your fans will complain, but you’ll get new fans.”

Stanley Nelson, who directed and produced the documentary, says the jazz legend was a stern, often cryptic band leader. “But all the musicians we talked to loved Miles,” he says. “Even with as hard and abusive of a person that Miles could be, the musicians who played with him, loved him.”