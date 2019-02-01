SIOUX CITY -- Growing up in various states throughout the Midwest, Morningside College jazz studies director Erik Mahon was amazed at how seriously Iowans take their music.
"Iowans treat jazz the same way Texans treat football," he said with a laugh. "As someone who has been playing music since elementary school and playing jazz since middle school, I find that encouraging."
It is also why Mahon is so enthusiastic about Morningside College's 47th Jazz Festival, a three-day event that brings together jazz students, music educators and community members for a chance to learn about and enjoy a distinctively American form of music.
Taking place Wednesday through Friday next week, the jazz festival will have 39 of the area's top high school bands competing for honors while being mentored by internationally known guest artists and clinicians.
The event will culminate with a performance of the Morningside Jazz Ensemble, directed by Mahon.
The free, open-to-the-public concert will take place at 7 p.m. Feb. 8 at Eppley Auditorium, 3625 Garretson Ave.
"It's going to be a great show because we have great artists," Mahon said.
Specifically, the jazz festival will welcome Steve Wright, a Burlington, Iowa, native who is professor emeritus at Gustavus Adolphus College, in St. Peter, Minnesota, where he taught trumpet, jazz and arranging for 24 years.
Currently living in the Twin Cities, Wright has also played lead trumpet for Tony Bennett, Sammy Davis Jr. and Johnny Mathis, among other legendary performers.
The jazz festival will also welcome Dick Oatts, an Iowa native who is jazz studies professor at Temple University's Boyer College of Music and Dance in Philadelphia.
Also artistic director and lead alto for New York's Vanguard Jazz Orchestra, Oatts has played with such jazz heavy-hitters as Bob Brookmeyer, Jon Faddis, Tito Puentes and Gunther Schuller.
"If you know anything about jazz in Iowa, you'll know the Oatts name," Mahon said. "Dick's dad Jack has a jazz festival named after him while his brother played trumpet with the Stan Kenton Orchestra."
According to Mahon, this is what sets Morningside's jazz festival apart from the pack.
"We draw the big names because the college has a reputation for excellence in music education," he said.
This is certainly true for Mahon's own student musicians.
"Our Morningside Jazz Ensemble isn't strictly made up of music majors," he explained. "In fact, it's probably closer to half music majors and half something else."
However, Mahon insists audience members would be hard-pressed to pick out music students from non-music students.
"All of the jazz ensemble members are committed to the music," he added, "and they all want to play."
But do all of Mahon's students want to attend a rehearsal at the same time that the New England Patriots take on the Los Angeles Rams at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium?
"OK, scheduling a rehearsal on Super Bowl Sunday was probably an oversight on my part," he admitted. "Surprisingly, there weren't too many complaints."
"It probably helped that I promised to bring pizza," Mahon said sheepishly. "College kids seldom turn down free food."