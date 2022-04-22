Morningside University's KMSC hosting 12-hour long, vinyl-only marathon

SIOUX CITY -- Vinyl music lovers will have the chance to hear plenty of music on wax this weekend.

According to a press release, KMSC, the student-run radio station for Morningside University, is hosting a 12-hour "Vinylthon" from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday where all music broadcast will be from vinyl records.

Per the "vinylthon.com" website, "On Saturday, April 23, 2022, radio stations throughout the USA and the world will celebrate the unique format of vinyl by broadcasting shows from vinyl only." The site also notes that in just the seven years it has been held, the event has picked up support from artists such as U2 producer Daniel Lanois and Darlene Love who worked with the Crystals.

