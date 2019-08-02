ORANGE CITY, Iowa — Christian pop rock band Newsboys will bring their "Greatness of Our God Tour" to Northwestern College on Oct. 24.
The concert will begin at 7 p.m. in the Rowenhorst Student Center.
Tickets can be purchased now through www.newsboys.com and in Northwestern’s bookstore in the RSC beginning Aug. 26.
The concert will feature live performances by Newsboys, including songs such as “Greatness of Our God” and “Symphony” from their most recent album, “United,” which debuted at #1 on the Billboard Top Christian Albums chart following its release in May 2019.
The group is also known for songs like “We Believe,” “Shine,” “He Reigns” and “God’s Not Dead.”
The Newsboys United tour brings the group’s current band members — Michael Tait, Duncan Phillips, Jeff Frankenstein and Jody Davis — together with former members Peter Furler and Phil Joel. The group has performed more than 150 shows together since reuniting in 2018.
The concert will also feature performances by Ryan Stevenson, a Grammy-nominated Christian contemporary artist; Adam Agee, a Christian singer/songwriter and lead vocalist of Audio Adrenaline; and Kevin Max, a former musician with dcTalk and recipient of four Grammy Awards.