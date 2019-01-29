SIOUX CITY -- Country singer-songwriter Jerrod Niemann has set a concert for April 6 at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino-Sioux City.
Hard Rock officials announced the concert in a Tuesday release, extending the large number of performers set for the Anthem venue through October. Niemann has hit songs with "I Got This," "Drink To That All Night" and "Lover, Lover."
Niemann has also co-written numerous songs with such artists as Garth Brooks, Blake Shelton, Colbie Caillat and Diamond Rio.
His most recent album, This Ride, was released in 2017. After being raised in Kansas, he attended college in Texas and moved to launch a music career in Nashville.
Tickets go on sale Friday, and may be purchased at the casino's Rock Shop or online at www.hardrockcasinosiouxcity.com.
The next concert at Hard Rock is Friday, when Sawyer Brown performs. Other upcoming acts in 2019 include Hinder, The Band Perry, Night Ranger, FireHouse, Christopher Cross, Yngwie Malmsteen and The Marshall Tucker Band.