No idle 'Idol': Maddie Poppe releases holiday album, plans mini-tour

“It’s just going to be me with my guitar,” Poppe says. “Everything is socially distant, very scaled-back, but it’s what a lot of us need now. People are desperate for entertainment.”

Poppe says she’ll also sing a few of her original cuts and give the audience a chance to feel the joy of the holiday.

“I thought people needed (the holiday album), but I didn’t really think I was going to put out something this year. It wasn’t a good time to release original music.”

The Christmas covers idea, however, was too good to ignore.

Because she’s an independent artist, Poppe also didn’t have to clear her choices with a record company.

“I didn’t want to do ‘Santa Baby,’” she says. “It’s a great song for whomever, but it wasn’t for me.”

The home-state tour was also a quick idea. Because she didn’t have to travel far (she’s sheltering at home with her parents), she could make the dates and not have to worry about air travel.