North Sioux City-based instructor takes the reins of Siouxland Civic Dance Association

"That's when Melissa contacted me," Hebda continued with a chuckle. "I hope you're interested in Ballet Sioux, she said, because I recommended you to Shirley Dill."

Already a fan of Siouxland Civic Dance Association's annual productions of classic ballets like "Cinderella" and "The Nutcracker," Hebda jumped at the chance to put her own personal spin on such beloved classics.

Even though she continues to use 5,6,7,8 Dance Studio for its rehearsal space, Hebda said Ballet Sioux is able to attract the best ballet students from all Siouxland dance schools.

This is important since ballet is less flashy than other forms of dance.

"Dance students love competitions because they can pick up trophies for their effort," Hebda said. "Ballet, on the hand, is all about technique. It isn't flashy. It's just hard work."

Some of Hebda's students start off young.

"I started ballet at age 3," she said. "That's when my students start as well."

Hebda refuses to talk down to students, no matter their age.