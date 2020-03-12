North Sioux City-based instructor takes the reins of Siouxland Civic Dance Association

NORTH SIOUX CITY -- At age 3, Rebecca Hebda discovered and fell in love with ballet.
A longtime ballet student of Dorota Dannenbring at Yankton's Academy of Dance, Hebda eventually became a dance instructor with North Sioux City's 5,6,7,8 Dance Studio.
For the past year, Hebda has become an advocate for dance performance, opportunities and education in Siouxland. However, she acknowledges to having big ballet shoes to fill.
As the new artistic director for Ballet Sioux and the Siouxland Civic Dance Association, Hebda is replacing Shirley Dill, who ran the nonprofit dance organization for more than 60 years.
Dill retired from Siouxland Civic Dance Association in April 2019.
"When Shirley decided to retire, she reached out to (5,6,7,8 Dance Studio owner) Melissa Strong, a former student of hers," Hebda explained. "Shirley asked Melissa if she was interested in taking over Ballet Sioux. Melissa declined, but said she knew someone who would love to take over the reins.
"That's when Melissa contacted me," Hebda continued with a chuckle. "I hope you're interested in Ballet Sioux, she said, because I recommended you to Shirley Dill."
Already a fan of Siouxland Civic Dance Association's annual productions of classic ballets like "Cinderella" and "The Nutcracker," Hebda jumped at the chance to put her own personal spin on such beloved classics.
Even though she continues to use 5,6,7,8 Dance Studio for its rehearsal space, Hebda said Ballet Sioux is able to attract the best ballet students from all Siouxland dance schools.
This is important since ballet is less flashy than other forms of dance.
"Dance students love competitions because they can pick up trophies for their effort," Hebda said. "Ballet, on the hand, is all about technique. It isn't flashy. It's just hard work."
Some of Hebda's students start off young.
"I started ballet at age 3," she said. "That's when my students start as well."
Hebda refuses to talk down to students, no matter their age.
"Many ballet terms are French and I use those terms to teach," she explained. "While I could use a word like spin, I want my students to understand it is also called a pirouette."
Ballet Sioux's junior and senior dancers will be participating at the Sioux City Human Rights Commission's Faces of Siouxland Multicultural Fair at 1 p.m. March 29 at the Sioux City Convention Center, 801 Fourth St.
Hebda's dancers will be performing excerpts from "Giselle," a classic ballet from the romantic period.
This will be the company's first public performance of the year.
"The dancers are so excited about getting their tutus," Hebda said. "You have to earn the right to perform in a tutu."
The walls of 5,6,7,8 Dance Studio are filled with tournament banners and tournament trophies fill many shelves.
However, the reward of learning classic ballet techniques isn't measured in banners and trophies, Hebda said.
"What motivated me was applause," she said. "I had a passion for ballet and that was what came across to audiences."
This was part of the training Hebda gained as a child by working with Dannenbring, a former student of Warsaw, Poland's, Conservatory of Dance.
It was also the passion that Shirley Dill instilled in several generations of students involved with Siouxland Civic Dance Association.
"Once you discover ballet," Hebda said, "it is easy to fall in love with ballet."
If you go
WHAT: Ballet Sioux's junior and senior dancers performing excerpts from the ballet "Giselle," under the direction of Siouxland Civic Dance Association's Rebecca Hebda
WHEN: 1 p.m. March 29
WHERE: Sioux City Human Rights Commission's Faces of Siouxland Multicultural Fair, Sioux City Convention Center, 801 Fourth St.
