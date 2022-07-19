 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Omaha crews getting ready for Friday's Memorial Park concert and fireworks show

OMAHA -- Over the next few days, people who live near Memorial Park will hear and see workers setting up for Friday's free City of Omaha Celebrates America concert and fireworks show.

Sheryl Crow

The event begins at 6 p.m. Friday. The concert will feature singer Sheryl Crow with special guest Dave Mason. It will open with local group Da Crabby Blues Band. Fireworks are set to go off at 10 p.m.

Videos showcasing local talent will be shown during the day Friday on large screens erected on the sides of the stage.

Crews will be bringing in equipment and assembling the stage throughout the week, according to a press release from the Vic Gutman & Associates marketing firm, which is managing the event. Audio, lighting and video tests will be performed throughout the day Thursday and Friday.

Memorial Park will open at 5 a.m. Friday for people who want to put down blankets and chairs to reserve their spots. Tarps, tents, canopies, umbrellas, anything staked to the ground, drones and glass bottles are not allowed. All items entering the park are subject to inspection.

Street restrictions and one-way traffic enforcement will begin Friday morning. Free event parking is available on the campus of the University of Nebraska at Omaha. Paid parking is available at both St. Margaret Mary’s School and Brownell-Talbot. Free shuttle rides are available from Dundee to Memorial Park between noon and 6 p.m.

The event is sponsored by the Omaha Parks Foundation, Douglas County and Baxter Volkswagen, with media sponsors Star 104.5 and Classic Rock 105.9 and support from the City of Omaha and Security National Bank. For more information, visit MemorialParkConcert.com.

Locations

Tags

