ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- Celebrating its 10th season, Orange City Arts will present its popular Onstage Orange City in Windmill Park for 12 weeks of concerts from June 5 through Aug. 21.
Highlights will include husband-and-wife duo Porter Union on June 5; Americana performers Max Hatt and Edda Glass on July 3; and Iowa Jazz and Rock N' Roll Hall of Fame members NOLA Jazz on Aug. 7.
The season closer, the fifth annual Arts on Central Street art festival, will feature the first major Sioux County Battle of the Bands, in which regional bands battle it out for your vote.
Drawing a cumulative audience of nearly 6,000 people, Onstage Orange City is presented on Wednesday nights throughout the summer. Go to orangecityarts.net for this year's full lineup.