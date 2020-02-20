Paul Stanley says the last KISS tour is a victory lap, not a goodbye

Instead, he’d like to use the extra time to stretch in other ways. Already, he has acted in “The Phantom of the Opera,” invested in an arena football league and opened the Rock & Brews restaurant franchise.

Family time has never been a problem. “I’m home more than most people realize. And when I’m home, I’m driving somebody to school or taking somebody to basketball, soccer or dance lessons. My kids are a huge part of my life, even when I’m on tour.

“People who want to be on tour all the time have nothing to go home to.”

The father of four (three are still at home and range in age from 13 to 8) says his children don’t understand the permanence of his touring decision. “They do know this is the last tour.”

When basketball legend Kobe Bryant died last month, Stanley tweeted his condolences. The retired athlete served as a role model for others leaving one business and moving into another. “It was interesting to note that those closest to him said he was never happier than when he retired,” the 68-year-old Stanley says. “He got to be a full-time dad and husband. What an amazing legacy. He showed life isn’t just one act.”