Pink and Lizzo to play Omaha shows next year

Pink will bring her “Summer Carnival 2023” stadium tour to Charles Schwab Field on Aug. 21 and Lizzo will play CHI Health Center on May 19 in two major pop shows announced for Omaha on Monday.

Pink will be joined by Brandi Carlile on her Omaha date. Grouplove and KidCutUp will also perform at the downtown baseball stadium.

Pink, who just released the single “Never Gonna Not Dance Again” will bring her spectacular live show to 21 stadiums next summer and fall.

The three-time Grammy Award winner, who has sold more than 60 million album equivalents worldwide, last toured in 2019, wrapping up her acclaimed "Beautiful Trauma World Tour" on which she played 156 shows in 18 countries, selling more than 3 million tickets. She played both Pinnacle Bank Arena and CHI Health Center on that tour.

Americana star Carlile and Pink joined forces Nov. 5 with a performance of Dolly Parton’s “Coat of Many Colors” at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, which will likely be included in the three-hour HBO Max stream of the ceremony — it ran six hours — that will air Saturday.

Tickets for the Pink show go on sale at 10 a.m. Nov. 21 at ticketmaster.com and livenation.com.

Lizzo will make an Omaha stop on the 17-show second leg of “The Special 2our.”

She’ll be returning to Nebraska for the first time since she headlined the Maha Festival in 2019, when she was breaking through to pop stardom.

Now she's a three-time Grammy winner and Emmy Award winner, who is touring behind her album “Special,” and its smash hit “About Damn Time.” The singer/rapper/actress also has an HBO documentary on the way, set to premiere Nov. 24.

Tickets for the Lizzo concert go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.