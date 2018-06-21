Friday there’s no ban on Pitbull in Sioux City.
An ordinance, passed in 2008, prohibits residents within Sioux City limits from owning dogs that are at least 51 percent pit bull. But musicians? They’re free to roam, particularly if they’re the mega-seller Pitbull.
Slated to appear at Battery Park, the Florida-born entertainer currently has a hit with “Amore” (featuring Leona Lewis). He announced Sunday he’s collaborating with Britney Spears and Marc Anthony, suggesting there’s plenty of bite in his upcoming music.
And, if you want audience pleasers, just look at his hits – from “I Know You Want Me” to “We Are One.”
A master of collaboration, Pitbull (born Armando Christian Perez) has worked with a who’s who of the music industry: Ne-Yo, Chris Brown, Kesha (who’s also got a Battery Park gig lined up), Lil Jon, Akon, T-Pain, Shakira, Christina Aguilera, Jennifer Lopez, Flo Rida, Fifth Harmony and, soon, Britney.
His ability to mix it up (and work with hot and rising stars) is what keeps him in the mix of hitmakers. Too often singers decide they want to change gears drastically. Pitbull does it by working with people outside his wheelhouse. There’s still the dance-heavy overlay. But there’s also a new vibe.
Although some of his guest appearances have been on R-rated rappers’ songs, he has a following with kids largely because he has provided music for animated films (“Celebrate” from “Penguins of Madagascar”) and anthems that play well at kid-friendly awards ceremonies. (Yup, he has Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards to his credit.)
Pitbull is big with MTV award folks, as well. For those who think Grammys are the bomb, he has one Grammy and two Latin Grammys. Throw in nine Billboard Music Awards and it’s pretty clear he covers a lot of bases.
While he has a string of endorsements (yes, there’s a Pitbull fragrance) and enough deals to keep most musicians off the road, he loves performing and isn’t afraid to follow the adage, “More is more.”
He wears suits to perform, works a stage like he’s an aerobics instructor and openly brings out the hits if it means more he’ll get more fans.
Born Armando Christian Perez, the 37-year-old is aptly nicknamed.
Like a pit bull, he’s poised to attack. Be on the lookout Friday night.