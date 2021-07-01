Pop trio AJR to headline first night of Saturday in the Park

SIOUX CITY -- In spite of a last-minute scramble for musical talent as well as ever-evolving pandemic policies related to outdoor concerts, Saturday in the Park (SITP) will take place at Grandview Park, beginning at 5 p.m. Friday.
Yes, you read that correctly. For the first time in its 31-year history, SITP has been turned into a two-day event, with a slate of Main Stage and Abe Stage entertainment scheduled for both Friday and Saturday.
According to SITP co-founder Dave Bernstein, splitting the historically one-day event into a two-day festival is a way to lessen the chances for overcrowding.
It also makes up for 2020's SITP, which was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.
"This year's theme at SITP will be 'respect,'" Bernstein said, when announcing safeguards needed to protect public health while still producing a large-scale festival.
For instance, if a person has received a COVID-19 vaccine, a mask is not needed. However, masks will be welcomed if it makes the attendee more comfortable.
Having said that, masks must be worn on shuttle buses to and from Grandview Park. This is due to federal regulations related to COVID. There can be no exceptions.
At one point, tickets were suggested for the free event. This requirement has since changed.
Which will make it easier to see Gallivant, an Omaha-based rock band slated to take the stage at Grandview Park's Bandshell at 5:05 p.m. Friday, followed by Sioux City indie band GhostCat at 6 p.m., and, at 7 p.m., rapper WizTheMc.
Born in South Africa, raised in Germany, and now living in Canada, WizTheMc is emerging as one of the exciting new voices in hip-hop. The 22-year-old will be opening for headliners AJR, whose set will start at 8:45 p.m.
A pop music trio made up of Adam, Jack and Ryan Met, AJR is best known for such hit singles as "I'm Ready," "Burn the House Down," and the recently released "Bang!" which peaked at No. 8 on Billboard Magazine's Hot 100 list in January.
Sioux City country singer Dane Louis will kick off the Abe Stage's evening of entertainment at 5 p.m. Friday. Denver-based Elektric Animals will follow at 6 p.m., leading up to Heatbox, a Minneapolis-based funk beatboxing loop artist, at 7:20 p.m.
Face to Face, a Southern California-based punk rock band, will be the Abe Stage's headlining act at 9 p.m. They'll be followed by Richie Daggers, a Des Moines DJ, at 10:15 p.m.
For a complete listing of SITP's events, go to saturdayinthepark.com. For extended coverage of this year's festival, check back with siouxcityjournal.com for online updates.