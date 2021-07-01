Pop trio AJR to headline first night of Saturday in the Park

SIOUX CITY -- In spite of a last-minute scramble for musical talent as well as ever-evolving pandemic policies related to outdoor concerts, Saturday in the Park (SITP) will take place at Grandview Park, beginning at 5 p.m. Friday.

Yes, you read that correctly. For the first time in its 31-year history, SITP has been turned into a two-day event, with a slate of Main Stage and Abe Stage entertainment scheduled for both Friday and Saturday.

According to SITP co-founder Dave Bernstein, splitting the historically one-day event into a two-day festival is a way to lessen the chances for overcrowding.

It also makes up for 2020's SITP, which was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.

"This year's theme at SITP will be 'respect,'" Bernstein said, when announcing safeguards needed to protect public health while still producing a large-scale festival.

For instance, if a person has received a COVID-19 vaccine, a mask is not needed. However, masks will be welcomed if it makes the attendee more comfortable.

Having said that, masks must be worn on shuttle buses to and from Grandview Park. This is due to federal regulations related to COVID. There can be no exceptions.