Can you have an “American Saturday Night” on a Friday?
If Brad Paisley is around, you bet. He sang the song on the Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular last week on Thursday. He can do it at the Tyson Events Center on Friday this week.
Now on his 2019 World Tour, the Grammy-, CMA-, ACM-winner will bring Scotty McCreery and Riley Green with him for an evening of hits and “My Miracle,” a song dedicated to the Mrs., Kimberly Williams-Paisley.
The new single talks about the change his wife made in his life. Using lots of Post-it Notes on the video, he lets fans know how his 5-foot-5 “miracle” is responsible for him being a better man.
“I wasn’t always spiritual,” he sings, “but how could I not have faith in the God that created her?” Williams-Paisley makes an appearance in the video, writing her own notes: “This was very sweet of you but you’re gonna clean all this up, right?”
When she was starring on “Nashville,” Williams-Paisley told us his songs don’t always tell the truth. “He says this one line in ‘Little Moments’ that talks about the stealer of the covers. That is such a load of crap. I do not steal. I’m the most delicate and safe sleeper and he’s the one tearing the covers all over the place.”
Williams-Paisley said she also liked watching him host the Country Music Association Awards with pal Carrie Underwood. It “gave him a new calling. I just love watching him play. But by the time he’s gotten there, he’s been through so much he’s usually exhausted.”
And why not? Paisley has hosted the show so long, it’s hard to remember that Vince Gill once served as the show’s standard bearer.
Willing to poke fun at country’s royalty, he and Underwood could revive the era of George and Tammy and Conway and Loretta if they recorded an album of duets.
Already, videos of the two from the CMAs have gone viral.
But what can fans expect at the Tyson?
When he was last here – in 2010 – Paisley delivered one of the year’s best concerts. He rolled through the hits (including “American Saturday Night”), worked three ramps and did duets with a number of hit makers through the miracle of video. He also played a battery of guitars (yup, some were Paisley-patterned), introduced the Sioux City crowd to Miranda Lambert and got a lot of good will from "I’m Still a Guy,” another song that references life with a woman.
Williams-Paisley told us back in 1992 – when she starred in “Father of the Bride” – she didn’t want a flashy wedding or a high-profile life. Wearing the film’s heavily beaded gown and “walking down the aisle again and again and again ... got that type of wedding out of my system. It was beautiful and glamorous. But it wasn’t me.”
Hollywood didn’t know she was dating Paisley when she brought him to an ABC event early in their relationship. Without his hat, reporters were oblivious.
The relationship thrived, however, and now the two have been married for 16 years. They have two sons and a home that, apparently, has plenty of Post-it Notes.