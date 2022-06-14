Post Malone to kick off 33-city tour in Omaha

Rapper and singer Post Malone will kick off his 33-city Twelve Carat Tour in Omaha in September.
His Omaha concert is scheduled for Sept. 10 at the CHI Health Center. He previously performed a sold-out show at the CHI Health Center in February 2020.
Among his hits are "Better Now," "Rockstar" and "Sunflower."
Tickets go on sale starting at 10 a.m. Friday at www.livenation.com.
Concerts coming to Lincoln and Omaha
Kid Rock, April 8
Santana, April 9
George Strait, April 23
The Lumineers - August
Jason Aldean - Feb. 7
Kevin Hart - Aug. 25
Snoop Dogg - April 20
Bonnie Raitt - Aug. 2
Styx/REO Speedwagon, May 10
Earth Wind and Fire, May 14
Tom Segura, July 27
Jim Gaffigan, Aug. 29
Sheryl Crow, July 22
Machine Gun Kelly, Aug. 4
Jack White, June 12
Maroon 5, Aug. 10
