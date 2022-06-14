Post Malone to kick off 33-city tour in Omaha

Rapper and singer Post Malone will kick off his 33-city Twelve Carat Tour in Omaha in September.

His Omaha concert is scheduled for Sept. 10 at the CHI Health Center. He previously performed a sold-out show at the CHI Health Center in February 2020.

Among his hits are "Better Now," "Rockstar" and "Sunflower."

Tickets go on sale starting at 10 a.m. Friday at www.livenation.com.

